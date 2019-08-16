Voters are most powerful lobby

Bypassing the political rhetoric from both parties, one can only wonder how many citizens have actually read the current Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019. One’s guess is not very many. Unfortunately, most rely on CNN, FOX, one-line internet leads or other forms of emotional headlines.

Notwithstanding the tragic mass murders of 2019, there have been more than 100 killings in our six major Tidewater cities this year. And this does not include the 13 tragic deaths in the Virginia Beach City Municipal Building in May.

If one tunes-in daily to local television news, they discover there are not only daily shootings in our communities, but this year someone has been killed on an average of every other day of the week.

The current congressional bill before the Senate appears to be a good beginning. To investigate it for yourself, please go to www.govtrack.us. We need to remember that the real source of power for the NRA, America’s so-called defender of the 2nd Amendment, is not its lobbying dollars.

The Dairy industry, the National Association of Realtors and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, to mention a few, dole out more lobbying money. Nor is it their 5 million members who vote.

The real source of American power comes from the majority of Americans, 90% of whom want action from Congress and the president on this important issue.

If our elected officials do not act swiftly, we need to vote them out. And, it does not matter what political party they represent.

Ron Spangler

Williamsburg