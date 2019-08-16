Rethink parallel parking on Monticello

It’s discouraging to read that the City of Williamsburg is moving forward with parallel parking along Monticello Avenue at Midtown Row. I travel through that area each day and am concerned that enabling parallel parking will drastically affect the flow of traffic.

While it’s encouraging to hear the City’s Engineer, Andrew Small state that the lane could be used in the future for a second throughway, it’s usually difficult to affect a change of that scope once it’s in place.

Why not create a second lane now? Parallel parking will only make it more difficult to see cars coming on Monticello when exiting either side of Midtown Row, just as it now does in New Town. You have to ease out into the road and hope for the best in that area and we don’t look forward to the problems that same model will cause on Monticello.

What’s more important: parking spaces for a handful of people each day or better traffic flow for a thousand?

Susan Tisdale

James City County