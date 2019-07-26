Northam works for public good

I believe Gov. Ralph Northam deserves a genuine “thank you” for his leadership. His work for Medicaid Expansion, affordable housing, broadband access and to assure LGBT people, women and minorities are recognized, respected and protected helped place our commonwealth in the top spot in the nation for doing business, as determined by CNBC.

Those proven outcomes linked with his calling a special session of the General Assembly to address gun violence illustrate his integrity and commitment to our citizens and our future. I believe he cares.

Conversely, Sen. Thomas K. Norment seems to have orchestrated the adjournment of the special session called by the governor. Norment refused to permit the General Assembly to find ways to address gun violence and save lives. He appears to have a history of using his position in the General Assembly to undermine moral, just, and equitable legislation to protect and serve our citizens. His attempt to deny Medicaid Expansion would have destroyed health care for more than 400,000 folks. SB 942, his law, imposed a 1% sales tax on everyone in the Greater Williamsburg area.

Norment’s negative and unfounded comments about Northam and the yearbook incident, combined with his actions to undermine protection and service to our citizenry, foretell his future and his legacy.

I support Gov. Northam and his continuing efforts to do good things for our state and its people. I hope he will be guided by James Baldwin’s wise counsel: “Not everything that is faced can be changed. But nothing can be changed until it is faced.”

John Whitley

Williamsburg