Fourth of July fell victim to president

“Everything Trump Touches Dies,” a book written by former Republican strategist Rick Wilson, is a gift that keeps on giving.

Trump's latest victim is the Fourth of July. He transformed it from a joyous celebration of our nation's founding into a narcissistic, taxpayer-funded (costing millions) election rally complete with flyovers and tanks. The man has absolutely no shame. There is nothing too sacred for him not to use for his own personal glorification.

Hopefully such actions will wake an increasing number of Americans up to what a truly repulsive person he is. Andrew Johnson must be giving thanks that he is no longer the front runner for being regarded as our worst president.

Douglas S. Wood

Williamsburg