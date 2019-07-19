We must pay better attention to our part-time legislature

The 1970s pop management guide, “The Peter Principle,” outlined an organization maneuver known so charmingly as the Lateral Arabesque, wherein an annoying and marginalized entity is shifted to another department that sounds serious but has no power.

Here in Virginia, the Senate Majority Leader and the Speaker of the House did such a maneuver in a bare 90 minutes with the Governor’s Special Session of the General Assembly. The same cast of characters, still in power on Nov. 18, will then do something or nothing with the committee’s recommendations on gun safety proposals, including their own, before they adjourn for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Those elected or reelected on Nov. 5 will deal or not deal with the issues when the next General Assembly convenes in January 2020.

This feat of legislative legerdemain was all the more impressive for a party holding a one-seat majority in each House.

Legislatures have been sparring with and sometimes openly opposing the Executive since Colonial times; the opposition of the Massachusetts Bay Colony assembly to its Royal Governor and our own House of Burgesses to Lord Dunmore are legendary.

While still in high school in Pennsylvania, I recall the news of rebellious members in New York against Gov. Rockefeller over a tax bill; that one was solved by the state police. Very recently, the minority party in the Oregon Senate exiled themselves to Idaho to successfully prevent a quorum and a vote on an environmental measure. They drew upon the example of a comparable action years earlier in Texas by Democrats.

Playing the calendar is possible because Virginia, like 39 other states, has a part-time legislature.

Article IV, Section 6, of the Commonwealth Constitution dictates that the General Assembly can meet for 60 days in even numbered years and 30 in the others. Special assemblies for specific purposes are likewise restricted. Article XII, Section 1, outlines the steps to change this and other Constitutional procedures.

At the present time, there is a two-party lineup for most of the Senate and House of Delegates seats for the November General Election. About 65% of the House seats are being contested by at least two candidates; 57.5% of the Senate seats are also competitive. Of the “safe” seats in the House, 27 are Democrat and eight are Republican. The disparity persists in the Senate; 13 Democrat and four Republican seats are virtually uncontested. In a few instances, a second candidate -- a Libertarian or an independent — appears.

Following trends from the 2018 midterm elections and the turn-out noted previously from our June primary, there appears to be an “edge” for one party.

Left untouched in this entire saga are the gun control/public safety issues that were to be addressed. It should be clear that some issues — mental health and physical security measures — lie beyond the Second Amendment rhetoric so blatant in recent days.

The City of Virginia Beach, at least, is convening a body to conduct a thorough review of what happened and what could have been prevented. Certainly the General Assembly can do a better job of addressing all public safety issues than they have been. A day does not pass without a local media report of a shooting — usually by a teenager or young man — usually with a pistol.

Virginians need to take our part-time General Assembly far more seriously. We do not need to be saddled with another relic of times gone by.

One local writer notes that his party has been getting a lot of bad press lately and its candidates do not deserve the calumny they have received. We have heard little from the other party. Just as it is the duty of the electorate to look at the issues and the candidates and to vote, it is likewise incumbent on those seeking office to let the voters know where they stand on these and other issues. It is particularly important for those seeking to retain seats they hold now.

Most of the media attention has been focused on the colorful characters seeking high office in 2020 elections. But our crises and issues are now, and we have an election this November.

Schoch lives in Williamsburg.