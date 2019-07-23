W&M actively 'constructing' it's future

Ann Maria Stock grew up in a small, rural community in the Midwest.

She was the first in her extended farm-to-factory family who had the opportunity to study beyond high school and attend college.

Today, Stock is the College of William and Mary’s vice provost for academic and faculty affairs, tasked with overseeing the professional development of faculty, origination of new academic programs and various initiatives designed to enhance teaching and learning to strengthen the institution.

And just this month, her portfolio has expanded to include oversight of the new Studio for Teaching and Learning Innovation, the Muscarelle Museum, the historic campus, James Monroe’s Highland and the Omohundro Institute.

As Harry Golden, the famous North Carolina-based writer would have said, “Only in America!”

“I am fortunate to have a team of very talented and dedicated leaders in each of these units. We are collectively very enthusiastic about the possibilities,” Stock said in a recent interview with the Gazette.

She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new position. I asked her how she incorporates those experiences into her daily work.

“When I joined the faculty in modern languages and literature in 1993, literally a couple of days after defending my doctoral dissertation, I could not have imagined all the experiences I would have at W&M,” she said.

In addition to teaching, Stock directed three academic programs: Hispanic studies, Latin American studies and film and media studies. She also served as associate and then acting dean of international affairs, co-authoring the proposal to establish the Washington Center and then creating a semester and on-going summer offerings.

She was instrumental in creating the Cuban Media Project digital humanities initiative as the inaugural W&M Libraries Faculty Scholar. Finally, she landed the position as vice provost for academic and faculty affairs.

Considering William and Mary is in the process of projecting an image as a long-distinguished liberal arts tradition that has become also a major research university, I asked Stock, what is her recommendation to do it the right way?

“I believe we know who we are and are increasingly willing to reflect on how we will do our best work and take steps to have the greatest impact on our student’s learning,” she said. “As a specialist in cultural studies, I find narratives compelling. The stories of our students, our faculty, our alumni and friends -- all of these illustrate in very concrete ways the robust opportunities we craft and create.”

Stock is considered a pioneer in internationalizing William and Mary. She said she is impressed by the priority virtually every dean of every school places on increasing international engagement. She believes it is important to provide all members of the college a chance to connect with the world beyond our region and our nation.

Having served in so many capacities through the years, Stock is seen as a holder of historical memory of the college and she is working closely with President Katherine Rowe.

“She is as wise as she is committed,” Stock said. “She cares deeply about W&M and about ensuring that our institution is as strong as it can be – today and for all time coming.”

The college is welcoming new Provost Dr. Peggy Agouris this month. “Our entire institution is enthusiastic about the possibilities ahead with the leadership team,” Stock said.

She noted that members of the William and Mary community realize that some changes must be made in order to preserve what matters most.

“Our students today are not the students we were or that our parents were. For this reason, William and Mary needs to continue reflecting on and shaping — in fact, constructing — our relevance. This won’t be easy, but it’s essential for our future.”

