Family has more tales of WWII heroism

Joe Angelus, of Montreal, a retired executive of Air Canada, came to Williamsburg to learn about his family’s history.

His late father, an authentic hero of the Holocaust, refused to talk about the past. “I am just a simple country boy,” he used to say, deflecting questions about his role during that time.

In fact, while living in Budapest, Hungary, during the Holocaust, he played the role of an impeccably dressed representative of the Switzerland–based International Red Cross, with diplomatic immunity, who saved the lives of hundreds of Hungarian Jews.

What brought Joe Angelus and his wife, Deborah, to me in Williamsburg, is a twist of fate.

Angelus was born in my hometown of Parkan, Czechoslovakia, a few blocks from my family’s home. That was also the place where his parents met each other after surviving the war and the Holocaust.

My encounter with Angelus has a curious background. His daughter, Amanda, a practicing physician in Montreal, was searching online for a news item about her late grandfather, George Angelus, who was recognized by the Hungarian government for his wartime heroism. In the process of searching, she stumbled on my Gazette column mentioning her grandparents’ names and their fate after World War II.

I wrote about them because Campbell Hickman, of Williamsburg, a sophomore at Hampton Roads Academy, had an assignment to write an essay on the Holocaust and he interviewed me.

I recalled that George Angelus and Maria Frankel returned to my hometown after the war and found shelter in my father’s house. Their parents and most members of their families had perished.

George and Maria fell in love and married. Having inherited from her late father a large flour-mill and starch factory, they planned to settle in their hometown. Czechoslovakia was still a democratic country. Their son Joe was born in 1947.

But Democratic Czechoslovakia was subverted by the Soviets in 1948, and the country fall behind the Iron Curtain. The Angelus family escaped to the West.

“I was drugged to prevent me from crying,” Joe Angelus recalled. “In fact, so heavily that when we reached Austria, they had a hard time to wake me up.”

George Angelus became a successful real estate entrepreneur in Canada. “My father,” Joe Angelus said, “was willing to talk only about what happened to him after he arrived to Canada, never about the past. Thus, I never learned much about my family history from his side. My mother was more communicative about her family’s history, but she died when I was still young.”

Angelus knew his father’s brother, Ariel, an ardent Zionist, immigrated to British-mandated Palestine before World War II. He joined a kibbutz, a collective farm. It was all he knew about him..

Ariel rose to leadership positions and became an organizer of Allyah Bet, the illegal immigration of thousands of Holocaust survivors to British-mandated Palestine.

The British, to placate the Arabs, reduced legal immigration to Palestine to a trickle. Haganah, the Jewish paramilitary group, assembled a fleet of 120 old ships that made 142 voyages to take homeless Holocaust survivors to Israel, the only place they felt they belonged. They landed at night, on remote beaches and were soon absorbed into the existing communities.

There is no proof, but it is believed, that Ariel Angelus, Joe’s uncle, was one of the top organizers of the 1947 voyage of the Exodus as it attempted to bring 4,515 Jews illegally to British-mandated Palestine.

The ship was intercepted by the British and the Jews were forcibly taken back to Germany and placed in camps. Protests erupted around the world. The ensuing public embarrassment played a significant role in the eventual recognition of Israel in 1948.

Thus, as historians point out, the Exodus, the largest and most famous of the Alllyah Bet ships, has been called “The Ship That Launched a Nation.”

I told Joe Angelus he can be proud of his father’s family.

Shatz is a Williamsburg resident. He is the author of “Reports from a Distant Place,” the compilation of his selected columns. The column is available at the Bruton Parish Shop and Amazon.com.