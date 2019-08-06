Top scholar to bring whole new line of study to CNU

Bertram Aaron of Williamsburg is a well-known philanthropist.

He was approached recently by Joe Frank, the former Mayor of Newport News and his close friend, and was asked to help find donors willing to endow a new, significant professorship championed by President Paul Trible at Christopher Newport University.

Trible was looking for a top scholar to chair a Judaic studies program.

Aaron liked the idea and, after consulting with scholars and several rabbis, he decided he and his wife Gladys would endow the professorship.

“Professor Freund was chosen from a large panel of excellent applicants,” Aaron said an interview with the Gazette. “We were thrilled to have such a qualified candidate.”

Indeed, Freund had an impressive resume. He served as director of Judaic studies and professor of Jewish History at the University of Hartford, in Connecticut. He was known as a prominent archeologist, historian and an explorer. He had done explorations at 60 distinct sites around the world with teams of geoscientists to map and understand a site.

But Freund is best known for leading an international group of archeologists, scientist and historians as they searched for the lost city of Atlantis. The expedition was captured in a National Geographic documentary. He also discovered a Holocaust escape tunnel in Lithuania, which was featured in a PBS documentary.

I asked Freund, what is the message he intends to convey to his students as the inaugural holder of the Bertram and Gladys Aaron Endowed Professorship in Jewish Studies.

“My mission is to educate CNU students and the community about the rich and diverse history of Jews around the world,” he said. “My vehicle has been to integrate archeology and geoscience into the study of religion and Jewish studies.”

According to Trible, “Dr. Freund personifies what we expect of our students: that they lead, serve, engage and set the world on fire. He has done all that with national and international impact.”

“My work has always been centered on students,” Freund said, “Students having a hands-on, high impact experience both in the classroom and out. This summer I had my own group of 14 in the field for excavations in Lithuania, then I took them to our projects in Rhodes and the island of Kos in Greece.”

Freund explained that Jews had been there for 2,300 years and had built their synagogues. “We want to know who built those structures? Who the people there were and how they lived?”

He believes this is something that fits well with the mission of CNU and meshes well with this new brand of student in the arts and science divisions of universities.

According to Freund, the elements that make his biblical studies teaching impactful are the same ones that will make his teaching of Holocaust Studies impactful. Hand-on experiential learning with the emphasis upon field work and the people beyond archeology.

“Students may not remember a biology course that they took in their college careers. But every student that I have taken to do field work remembers having been to Israel, Lithuania, Greece, Poland and Spain with my programs,” he said

One of them would be Maya Washington, who majors in information sciences at CNU. She knew nothing about the Jews of Lithuania, but become an integral part of the research into the history of a 400-years-old Great Synagogue of Vilnius.

Freund’s inauguration event and the establishment of the Bertram and Gladys Aaron endowed chair in Jewish Studies will take place Sept. 3 at CNU. A symposium on the Dead Sea Scrolls with leading scholars from around the world is scheduled. For more information on both events, call 757-594-7052.

Shatz is a Williamsburg resident. He is the author of “Reports from a Distant Place,” the compilation of his selected columns. The book is available at Bruton Parish Shop and Amazon.com.