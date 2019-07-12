A brief history of the government's role in practicing medicine

From the beginning, American citizens have wrestled with how much government should regulate and control medical care. Before the revolution, various colonies unsuccessfully tried to determine physician fees. In 1798, President John Adams promoted the first federal government sponsored medical insurance plan for merchant seaman. This initial attempt failed.

While Congress did not try to regulate doctors before or after the Civil War, many states attempted to manage physicians through licensure legislation. These laws were ineffective and eventually repealed because of the American spirit of individualism and adherence to the laissez faire philosophy

As the nation expanded in the 19thcentury, the prevailing attitude advocating few restraints between the doctor and patient continued. American doctors generally regulated their own fees according to the patient’s ability to pay. This system did not always provide economic security for the physician, much less for the patient. But for independent-minded solo practitioners, who were the majority of doctors until the mid 20th century, it meant no outside organization dictated their income or conditions of practice.

This sentiment changed with time.

Before World War I, the American progressive movement failed in its attempt to emulate European countries, where mandatory health coverage for its citizens was provided. This approach was unsuccessful in the United States because of the war, opposition by labor unions and the lack of cohesive national leadership.

In the 1930's President Roosevelt’s New Deal would have been an ideal time to institute a unified national health policy. But he dropped it from his reforms after pressure from organized medicine and the lack of popular enthusiasm for enactment.

During this period a majority of the public endorsed the private practice of medicine. This support was gained because of the emergence of private health insurance in the 1930's. Both the labor unions and employers advocated providing medical coverage for their workers during World War II.

FDR’s successor President Harry Truman in 1949 proposed universal national health care to cover all classes of American society. The public’s initial reaction was sympathetic. But there was fierce opposition from the American Medical Association, American Hospital Association and even some agencies in the federal government. Compromise legislation in Congress became deadlocked and did not pass.

By the 1960s the federal government was involved in virtually every aspect of health care with the exception of some form of national health insurance. Initially proposed by President Kennedy, Medicare and Medicaid became possible because there was a confluence of interests.

There was change in public opinion as to role the federal government should play in the health of individual citizens. But perhaps the most potent reason was that organized medicine had mellowed its opposition to any government program for payment to physicians. In the end the AMA preferred pragmatism and conciliation to conflict.

With the passage of Medicare and Medicaid in 1965, the genie was out of the bottle. The federal government was now fully and actively engaged in how medicine would be practiced and financed for the first time in our history.

Despite objections, the steady stream of federal money promoted further government control and rules over the practice of medicine. The most recent installment is the Affordable Care Act passed in 2010.

If history be our guide, it is not surprising that the discussion over the effect that proposed all-encompassing government programs will have on the practice of medicine continues. For some, the concern is that many contemporary citizens and politicians lack historic perspective and are no longer worried about the erosion of the doctor and patient relationship.

Stolz is a retired physician and author of the book “Medicine from Cave Dwellers to Millennials.”