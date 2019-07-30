Churchill's speeches offer useful lessons to today's politicians

From now until the 2020 general election, Americans will be inundated with political speeches from those seeking a variety of elected positions. Throughout history, politicians have used the spoken word with varying degrees of success to sway the populace to their point of view and course of action.

For many, Sir Winston Churchill was the best political orator of all time. He knew how to construct and successfully deliver a speech that inspired his audience. Most of today’s candidates could improve their campaign addresses by examining what made Churchill’s political speeches so powerful.

Churchill studied rhetoric and public speaking from the time he was a youth. At 22 he published a profile of what made an effective speech. The essential ingredients he outlined were: correctness of diction, the speech's auditory appeal and analogy or linking of the unknown to the familiar.

Churchill had no need for speechwriters or spin-doctors. He originated many “sound bites” before the media coined that term in the 1970s.

“Never have so many owed so much to so few" is an example that took on a life of its own outside of its original context. His easily recalled, memorable phrases solidified his support and resolve with the English people at a time of a great national existential threat.

Churchill’s public speeches shaped and enlightened public opinion, unlike many modern politicians who often pander to it. Despite his aristocratic heritage, he understood and could speak to the populace in a language they recognized. Part of his appeal was that he never talked down to his audience and always assumed he had an intelligent listener.

While the 1940s radio era is very different from today’s television cable news, a memorable political discourse then and now is based upon utilizing a potent spoken vocabulary.

Churchill was foremost a true wordsmith. In choosing words for his speeches he considered every shade of meaning and nuance of sound before including them.

He used a variety of common image patterns in his addresses while prime minister. This gave his listeners the needed sense of continuity at a time of uncertainty in their lives. Churchill was fond of employing aphorisms, hyperbole and repetition to engage and keep his audience’s attention.

The sound of a phrase for Churchill was frequently just as important as the meaning of the words. He believed a talk should resemble poetry more than prose.

Both his structured speeches and off-hand remarks often were laced with humor. Once, while waiting to speak to crowds who had packed the streets to hear him, the person beside him said, "Doesn't it thrill you Mr. Churchill to see all those people out there who came to see and hear you?” Churchill replied, "It is quite flattering, but whenever I feel this way I always remember that if instead of making a political speech I was being hanged, the crowd would be twice as big."

Churchill’s most notable political hallmark was his adroitness in sometimes identifying and using opposing points of view to promote his own goals. This approach set him apart from his rivals.

Incorporating divergent positions in his orations allowed him to convey his convictions in a purer form — no outside talking-head commentators were required to translate his speeches’ meaning for the listener.

Through dynamic public addresses Churchill was able to focus his ideas in a manner that brought others to his point of view.

Glitzy modern electronic promotional techniques cannot surpass the direct personal impact that a politician’s well-constructed and spoken address has on the electorate.

Churchill knew the difference between a great speech and an uninspiring talk: the former is respected, revered and recalled while the later is forgotten soon after it is finished.

By studying Sir Winston Churchill’s oratorical techniques, today’s political candidates may become more effective communicators and perhaps even improve their chance of being elected.

Stolz is a retired physician and author of the book “Medicine from Cave Dwellers to Millennials”