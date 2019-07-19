The Curmudgeon Report: I'd write it down, if I could

What can you possibly dislike about an ink pen?

The marking tool of the masses is a simple little object you pick up, hold in your hand and then use. There are a huge variety of writing instruments; some ancient and others are state of the art. And that is to be expected.

Starting with the quill, a pen made from a feather, to the fountain pens of yore, to the very expensive Montblanc pen of today, we all probably own many more marking devices than we need. Some do their job very efficiently, while others concentrate on getting the name of the advertiser before the public.

If you’re at all like me, you probably scatter a variety of writing utensils at strategic spots — several near the telephones and a few others elsewhere throughout the house, only to discover when you need one, there isn’t one within sight — not even the one you picked up at Dollywood or the one that has a palm tree attached to it.

I have few qualms about pens overall, no matter the size, shape or color. My problems begin when I try to find one that works.

Now that we have reached the age when everyone has a home office, we are faced with the challenge of finding the right container in which to store the pens efficiently and conveniently.

I thought I had a simple solution to the problem but boy, was I wrong. I found an old Washington Redskins coffee mug, dumped about 15 pens of all shapes and colors into it and breathed a sigh of relief. Problem solved.

When I needed a pen, all I would have to do is pluck one out of the mug and shout “Hail.”

Alas, things did not work out that way.

The first dip into the pen-and-pencil storage cup brought me a writing instrument that did not do its job. No matter how many times I raced the point across the paper, nothing approaching readability — or ink — appeared.

I took out another pen, but I had the same result.

This made me think that the subject we are addressing may be a bigger problem than we first anticipated. Not only do we have to find a place to store the darn things, but we have to make sure they all work before we relegate them to their final, useful resting place.

It mattered not who made and distributed the pen. It could be a Parker, Pilot or a Sharpie; all of the pens in the cup seemed to be defective. It might have had a name on it, an advertisement for some local or nationwide service. But even that did not guarantee I ended up with a writing instrument that works.

Have you noticed how often any pen offered to you to sign the credit card bill is faulty? And how many times have we asked someone for a pen to jot down a phone number and the only pen left in the cup is one that looks like the dog used it to sharpen his fangs?

So pen makers of the world, please be aware there is a market out there for writing instruments that write and don’t get lost. Bring it on. Please.

How about we rate this rant a 5 on our blood-boiling scale.

Winslow has written the Curmudgeon Report for more than a dozen years. He wonders how rapidly your blood is boiling on this issue? Let him know at donwin16@gmail.com.