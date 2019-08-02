The Curmudgeon Report: Call me when you answer

Some entities are too big to deal with. Thankfully, in this age of the internet, many things can be handled on the computer and life goes on. You can do your shopping, your banking and just about anything else without ever dealing with a live person, and generally, I can live with that.

But there are times when the internet doesn’t have the answer or doesn’t let you do what has to be done, and a phone call is needed.

If that call is to a small- or average-size company or organization, there should not be a problem. But try to make contact with a human being in bureaucratic America and you better be prepared for your steam engine to start a-bubbling.

I cite the Internal Revenue Service, Social Security, Medicare and the federal Office of Personnel as just the tip of the turbine when one starts listing frustrating phone calls. But the one that outdoes them all is the post office.

Long waits, lots of listening to automated messages, sometimes a musical piece played over and over, are all things you can expect when you try to reach that government organization. And my recent experience trying to reach the USPS headquarters tops them all.

Needing to change some address data that could not be done on a computer, I called the number the screen provided to me. It was mid-week, so I figured someone was working in the world of Cliff Clavin and I would get a human voice to respond.

I waited, and waited and waited.

Ten minutes went by. Another 10 minutes disappeared. An hour plus was lost in space and no one answered. But I wasn’t put on hold and forced to listen to dead silence.

No, sir. My postal service played a message telling me about certified mail, express mail, the convenience of the postal service and a variety of other things I did not need to hear. The only thing missing on the message cycle was what was on sale at the male dysfunction website or what the price of mayo was at the local Food Lion.

In any case, after an hour and 48 minutes, the music stopped, the message went mute and a click came across the airwaves — a real person must be coming!

Nope. In rapid order, I heard the click, said hello and heard another click.

Whoever was on the other end had hung up right after hearing my “hello.” Whether they took childish glee in playing with the minds of callers or it was an accident, I am not sure, but I don’t believe their finger slipped and the phone disconnected unintentionally.

You probably can picture my reaction.

My experience with another business proves things can be done right.

My credit union takes a huge volume of calls and has a system of handling them that makes sense. When you make contact, a voice tells you where you are in the queue. It might say you are caller number 15 and then it will announce when you move to 14, 13, and so on. In this circumstance, you can put your phone on speaker, go on to do your thing and return to the phone when you hear you have reached number three or four in the line.

I realize Washington is a mess and fixing a minor problem such as phone service doesn’t appear on its radar, but maybe it should. Possibly, following the lead of a credit union might be a step in the right direction.

Oh yes, on a blood boiling scale, I’d rate this phone issue an 8.

Winslow has written the Curmudgeon Report for more than a dozen years. He wonders how rapidly your blood is boiling on this issue? Let him know at donwin16@gmail.com.