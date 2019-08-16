The Curmudgeon Report: If it tastes good it must be bad

You may have noticed.

People never fail to jump on your case when they discover your eating habits, your choice of preferred beverage or that your lifestyle does not conform to the norm, whatever that is.

“You don’t eat salads?” a friend might ask.

“Not over my dead body,” is my usual reply.

I realize medical experts insist you should eat green to stay healthy. But for the life of me, I can’t really believe eating little green balls called brussels sprouts is going to add years to my life. Nor can I chew on green leaves, grass or weeds, white flower buds or enlarged toothpicks misnamed asparagus and expect a healthy piece of work to take shape.

President George H. W. Bush had It right when he revealed he had stopped eating broccoli because he was president of the United States, and he did not have to listen to his mother any more.

Ever wonder why your salad is served first when you visit a restaurant? It’s simply a warm-up for the bread and butter of the menu.

“You don’t drink water?” was the question from one astonished friend. Well, depending on who I talk to, my daily intake of aqua should at least meet the amount the fire hose on a fire truck spits out at a typical grass fire.

Anyway, my answer is always the same: “I hate water.”

If God had wanted everyone to fill up on water, he would have made the drink taste like something other than, well, water.

Setting aside alcoholic beverages, there are lots of alternatives to the always-handy water bottle.

The first place I would look is to the soft drink field, where any drink can easily be enhanced with a little bit of innovation. I guarantee a glass of root beer is a tasty treat, but add a scoop of ice cream to make it a root beer float, and you’re on your way to happy valley.

We have not begun to address how chocolate fits into the equation, but you can be sure it does. Nothing that tastes that decadent can possibly give you anything but pleasure.

Finally, expect lots of criticism from your circle of friends when they focus in on the fact that you don’t exercise either.

“Everyone exercises,” they will throw up to you.

“And everyone dies,” I generally reply.

Many of my friends carry the exercise credo even farther, insisting their daily jogs and workouts work best when conducted at 5 a.m. They might be right, but they also assume a person is up and at ‘em by then. Their party line is simple: They’ll tell you that everyone needs to work out or else they’ll check out far too soon.

My reply to exercise freaks is similarly simple: If staying healthy requires eating things you don’t like, sipping tasteless liquids that almost choke you, and constant bending, stretching and other movement, I want no part of it.

There are lots of folks out there pushing the need for healthy living — from the fitness club members to the kung fu crowd — and that is fine. But keeping your thoughts to yourself would be even finer.

On our scale of life’s annoyances, I’d rate our health care neighbors constant concern over a 7. Now, pass me the bag of potato chips and let’s move on.

Winslow has written the Curmudgeon Report for more than a dozen years. He wonders how rapidly your blood is boiling on this issue? Let him know at donwin16@gmail.com.