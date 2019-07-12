When her husband cleans closets mayhem ensues

Every 10 years my husband decides to reorganize our pantry; “It’s the second door on the right as you come from the garage, dear.”

He begins by reading and announcing every sell-by expiration date for my benefit on packages, cans, bottles, boxes: garbanzo beans, 3/10/97, Campbell’s split pea soup, 5/21/99, 16 oz. package of orso, 6 Nov.’01, Hidden Valley Ranch, best used before 1 May ’14.

He takes photos for family members while I’m waiting for the canned chili, good through ’05, to explode. Can I use seven-year-old hummus as fertilizer, I ponder? He is aiming for the spice shelf; these fell out of alphabetical order two years ago: arrowroot, bay leaves, bold chipotle, coriander, dill weed finally ending with sumac and tarragon. Every spice is out of formation.

He’s heading for closets; this former fighter pilot is on a mission and he navigates alone. Thank goodness the first closet remains organized in seasons, summer, fall, winter, spring. There are no purchase dates visible, but he missed a few with price tags.

Now, he’s marching to the bedroom closet — mine — with trash bags, hangars and increased speed.

We’ve been married 50-plus years and his anticipated questions will be fair, balanced, somewhat hurtful in seeking truth. Debunking dirge incoming!

When was the last time you wore this? (1987)

Does it still fit? (Hard to tell)

What possessed you to buy it? (Sale)

Is the style still acceptable? (Not on me)

Put it on; let’s see if it fits. (Shoot me)

I am certain I borrowed it for a funeral. Whose? (Don’t recall)

My astute, observant, traveling partner recognizes that I own an abundance of black and white clothing with accents of grey, perfect funeral colors and practical for packing.

“Is the nun’s valise ready?”

Now he’s opening drawers, scarves and belts; scarves enhance black and white; belts signify hope. The first lady is bringing back belts, but not to my waistline. Poke me with a sharp stick instead! This is turning into a contest; a winner, a loser will remain.

When was the time you wore this sleeveless blouse? (Under a wool sweater in 1976, permission granted to pitch)

When is the last time you wore this white, stretchy thing? (It’s a girdle, silly, and to answer your query, “On our first date.”)

There must be a national championship for something on TV that he planned to watch.

He’s heading for shoes; I’m calling an audible. I live in a continuous season of self-searching. I am what I wear, what I drive, what I eat, what I think, what I say, what I write.

“By the way Zinc Oxide is not a spice.”

Never invite your husband into a closet.

Knowles is a resident of James City County.