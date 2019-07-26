Another shift in the marketplace

There’s been a major shift in the marketplace over the past few years. These kinds of shifts happen every so often, and this is one of those times.

Some may remember the 1967 classic movie “The Graduate” with Dustin Hoffman as Ben? At Ben’s graduation party, a guest asks him, “What are you going to do now?”

Ben: “I was going to go upstairs for a minute.”

Guest: “I meant with your future, your life.”

Ben: “Well, that's a little hard to say.”

Guest: “I just want to say one word to you, just one word: plastics. There's a great future in plastics.”

And so it was. But what is today’s “plastics” from yesteryear?

About 10 years ago, brick and mortar stores were marketing Black Friday as a shopping experience and dominant source of holiday sales. Who ever heard of Cyber Monday? And yet today, much of our shopping experiences are over the web. Sears, JCPenney and local bank branches are closing across the country because of online services.

The technology shift in those 10 years has affected both our work and personal lives. If you’re not wired into technology, professionally or personally, you’ll be left behind. There’s been a dramatic expansion of interconnectivity, where once independent or isolated products or services are now connected. We can use technology to remotely turn on radios, heating and cooling systems, or larger applications such as electrical grids, traffic lights, satellites, drones or submarines. Everything is connected through the internet.

The question is, where do you fit into this new world, either as a user or producer? Here are just a few of the multitude of job opportunities that are hot right now:

» Cyber security: This is a problem and an opportunity for the next 10 years or more. Preventing hacks, auditing, finding and correcting unauthorized access is a very hot field that has a demand equation that can’t be satisfied. Plus it’s in demand, no matter the industry.

» Big data: This field looks at large quantities of data and distills it to usable information for the host organization. Again, most large organizations are seeking talented people with the skills and inquisitiveness to search for answers among reams of facts, numbers, records, documents and files.

» Video, mobile, social networks and on-demand customer experiences: Even though this field includes vastly different industries and functions, the application is to connect all these facets to providing quick, low-cost, efficient ways to provide value to the customer.

» Logistics: How do you get products or services from point A to point B the quickest way and for the least expense? This field includes warehousing, distribution, transportation and all of the intermediate steps, all interconnected by electronics and computers.

Ask yourself, given my field of expertise, how can I use the power of technology to advance my career, and where do I access the skills and experience needed?

Kaufmann is president of My Greener Future. For a free assessment of your resume, send it to wkaufmann44@gmail.com.