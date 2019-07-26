Fungus can be friend or foe; it depends on situation

A recently recognized deadly infection caused by a virulent fungus, Candida auris, is emerging globally in healthcare facilities according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is difficult to diagnose and often resistant to treatment by the major antifungal drugs. The report of its presence highlights the interaction that various fungi play with humans today and have throughout history.

Fungi are one of the most significant group of organisms on Earth. They are largely unseen, innocuously living everywhere in the soil, on indoor surfaces, even on human skin. The important role fungus plays in our lives is often overlooked: it can be both a friend and foe.

While there are millions of different species, only about 300 varieties cause human fungal diseases or mycoses. Most afflictions are common superficial disorders — dandruff, athlete’s foot, ringworm — that occur in otherwise normal individuals. They generally pose no major health threat and are easily treated.

Other fungal infections are not as innocuous.

Over the years, invasive fungal ailments have multiplied, particularly among those who are immunosuppressed. Different medical circumstances — aggressive chemotherapy, greater use of indwelling catheters, increased transplant surgery and AIDS — have created more individuals who are unable to fight infections on their own.

It is easier for dangerous fungal species to cause opportunistic diseases in those with compromised immunity. The most vulnerable patients reside in hospital ICU’s or long-term care facilities. Providing the appropriate treatment for the immunodeficient individual who has acquired a fungal illness is a daunting medical challenge.

Not all fungi that enter the human body beyond the skin produce consequential morbidity and mortality. An example is the fungus Coccidioides that is found in the southwestern region of the United States. When it is inhaled into the lungs, it causes Valley Fever. About 60% of healthy individuals who breathe in this fungus suffer no consequence. Some develop mild symptoms but generally recover within weeks. A small minority may have persistent lung problems.

Historically, one insidious fungal pestilence created widespread havoc in Europe during the Middle Ages. When people unknowingly ate rye bread that was contaminated with the fungus Claviceps purpurea, they . came down with ergot poisoning or St. Anthony’s Fire.

The malady’s strange symptoms — burning sensations, convulsions, hallucinations — were thought to be a result of medieval witchcraft. Three centuries later in Salem, Massachusetts, there is evidence that ergotism caused the bizarre behavior of the women on trial for being witches. The hallucinogenic drug LSD is chemically derived from ergot alkaloids.

Other fungi that do not produce human illnesses, have positive and negative effects, depending on the situation.

Both ancient and modern cooks use yeasts in food preparation to produce leavened bread and ferment grapes into wine. Mold is a type of fungus that is important in making cheeses and soybean products. Mushrooms are the reproductive body of some fungi as well as culinary treats.

Other fungi, however, are detrimental to foods by fostering spoilage.

Partnering with bacteria, fungi are reliable recycling agents. Together they convert dead plants and animals into a reusable form. In crop production, fungi are an effective, environmentally friendly alternative to chemical pesticides.

Conversely, fungi have been culpable for the devastation of different food crops in history. The biblical account of the mass exodus from Egypt likely occurred because a fungus killed the cereal crops. In 1845 thousands starved because Ireland’s potatoes were turned into rotting mush by a fungus-mold.

Medicine has enthusiastically embraced micro-fungi. Penicillin comes from a mold that kills bacteria. There are other fungal-based drugs like cyclosporine that is used in transplant patients.

The role fungi play in our lives is often misunderstood. Reports of deadly illnesses accentuate the negative perception fungi can have on humans. While this small omnipresent organism is often a foe, the fungus amongst us may also be a friend.

Stolz is a retired physician and author of the book “Medicine from Cave Dweller to Millennials.”