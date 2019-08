The Williamsburg Youth Baseball League 12-and-under Revolution team is headed to Cooperstown, N.Y., for a June 12-19 tournament and would like to say thanks to everyone who made the upcoming journey possible. The team has been raising funds for a year and a half to make the trip to the town home to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Members of the team are, from left, front, Kolby Sheldon, Brentan Rowe, Travoz Harold, A.J. Price; and back, Lincoln Lubsen, Drew Ramos, Tegan Perozek, Hunter Ammons, Josh Ammons, Bobby Dudeck. Not pictured: Evan Smith, Matthew Botta.