Thorin Jean breezes to easy Coast Guard 5K win

The day before returning for her sophomore year at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, Thorin Jean, 18, of Williamsburg celebrated by winning the women’s division of the 31st annual Coast Guard Day 5K Run at the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown last Saturday.

On a USATF-certified 5K course (VA-10027-RT) that started near and finished at the MWR Gym, exited the base for a loop of the Yorktown Battlefield tour roads down to Wormley Creek and back to the base, Jean, a 2018 Jamestown High School grad, won in 19:29. She was some 22 seconds quicker than runner-up Lindy Ayers, 26, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee (19:51, also winning the Coast Guard division). Jennifer Anderson, 38, of Poquoson was third (20:07).

Fourth and fifth overall were two runners who are again duking it out for a Colonial Road Runners Grand Prix women’s title, Emily Honeycutt, 28, of Newport News (20:36) and Thorin’s younger sister Sorenna Jean, 17, of Williamsburg (20:52).

In 2017, Thorin Jean placed second to Honeycutt in the CRR Grand Prix; in 2018, Sorenna Jean won the CRR Grand Prix by just one point over Honeycutt, and Thorin Jean was third — she left for West Point in early July.

Halfway through the 2019 CRR Grand Prix, Sorenna Jean leads, 48-43 over Honeycutt.

For the men Roger Hopper, 28, of Norfolk just missed his goal of breaking 16 minutes, running exactly 16:00 (5:09 pace per mile) to win over Chase Osborne, 18, of Chesapeake (16:18), the 2018 Virginia state high school 6A cross country champion from Western Branch High School. This outdoor track season Osborne ran a 4:16.24 in the 1,600 meters and a more impressive 9:09.65 in the 3,200 meters.

Michael Wegner, 22, of Columbia, Matyland, a Naval Academy grad, was third in 16:38, and Western Branch coach Ryan Carroll, 36, of Chesapeake fourth in 16:42. Daniel Karlsson, 35, of Malmo, Sweden (16:54) finished fifth, just ahead of the Coast Guard division men’s winner Peter Ramundo, 27, of Manhattan, Kansas (16:59). Hopper won last year’s Coast Guard 5K in 16:13.

The Coast Guard race was a Peninsula Track Club Grand Prix event — the seventh of 12 — and the eighth of 16 races in the 2019 Hampton Roads Super Grand Prix, a combination of the best races of the PTC, CRR and Tidewater Striders. Hopper is well on his way to his fourth consecutive men’s title in the Super Grand Prix, as well as his fifth consecutive men’s title in the CRR Grand Prix.

There were 360 entrants and 337 official finishers Saturday, a substantial increase from the 309 entrants and 273 finishers last year. The race was organized by the Coast Guard Training Center MWR, with results by the PTC. It was sunny, slightly humid, and with a temperature of 75 at race start.

Two race age-group records were set. Richard Grant, 66, of Suffolk (an Englishman living here for three years with his American wife) ran 20:39 to tie Tom Ray’s men’s 65-69 Coast Guard record from 2001. For men 85-89, Ernest Schillinger, 87, of Williamsburg established a new age group record with a time of 40:18. He also holds the Coast Guard 80-84 record with a time of 40:59, set in 2016 at age 84.

In her first year at West Point, Thorin Jean ran cross country and track.

In cross country, she said, “I was focused on place over time for my first season. Now that I have had a year of practice and development I am ready to focus on time. My goal is to break 22:00 and then 21:00 in the 6K this year. For track I ran a 10:31 for 3,000 meters indoors and an 18:27 (5,000 meters) and 38:54 (10,000 meters) outdoors.”

She hopes to compete in her first Army Navy home track meet next year in the 10,000.

Before heading to West Point last July, she ran seven CRR races, won five of them, along with one second and one fifth (at DOG Street in 19:38), good for 65 Grand Prix points. Her 5K best was 19:32 at Queens Lake, along with an age group record and 8K best of 33:01 at Toano, and an age group record and all-time CRR 10K record of 41:17 for women 15-19 at the Jamestown 4-H Discovery Run.

Thorin also had a race age group record 19:46 at her home course JHS Swamp Run 5K. This year she had run one CRR Grand Prix race, a second-place 5:49 at the DOG Street Mile in mid-May.