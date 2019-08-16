60-and-older men's trio shines at CDR SuperHero 5K

The Colonial Road Runners trio of 60-and-older “superstars” — Rob Whitaker, Steve Chantry and Jim Thornton — highlighted the action at last Saturday’s CDR SuperHero 5K run/walk race.

The 27th annual 5K, held at the Vineyards at Jockey’s Neck neighborhood, started and finished near the clubhouse and Ajacan Lake, and on a fast and mostly flat out-and-back course to Lake Powell and Treasure Island roads, and back.

This year’s race was re-certified an exact distance by the USATF (VA-19015-RT), with a slightly changed start and finish line, about 100 yards past the former start/finish. For the first time there also was a Superhero Family Challenge obstacle, with small family groups encountering a series of fun obstacles.

The men’s winner was Owen Bradley, 18, of Mays Landing, N.J., timed in 17:34, his family visiting Busch Gardens before he starts college at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Almost a minute back were Jonathan Torres, 29, of Newport News (18:27) and Andy Riley, 41, of Toano (18:31).

For the women Emily Honeycutt, 28, of Newport News (2017 CRR women’s Grand Prix champion, and the Tabb High cross country and track coach) ran a lifetime PR of 20:08 to win.

Close behind was rising Jamestown High senior Sorenna Jean, 17, of Williamsburg (20:28), then a large gap to third-place Svetlana Goncharova, 21, of Williamsburg (24:02), soon to start her studies at ODU.

One race age group record was broken, the men’s 60-64 mark of 20:14 set in 2010 by Rick Platt, 60, of Williamsburg, and by two runners, both Whitaker, 60, of Yorktown and Chantry, 64, of Williamsburg.

For the second week in a row, Whitaker beat Chantry, this time with a record of 19:00. Chantry was next, a minute below the old record, in 19:15. The previous week, at the WISC Mad Dash 5K, Whitaker prevailed by the same 15-second margin, 19:35 to 19:50, to break Chantry’s previous 60-64 race age group record.

For men 65-69, Thornton, 65, of Toano had a breakthrough race, improving from the 21:23 he ran on the slow and challenging Mad Dash 5K course to a 20:03 at Vineyards, just one second off the race age group mark of 20:02, set by the late Tom Ray, 67, of Kitty Hawk, N.C. in 2000. That record at one time was the Virginia state 5K record for men 65-69, and is still the all-time CRR record.

Thornton could break that record, and perhaps aim for the current state record of 19:53, when it gets cooler, and on a flat and fast course such as Governor’s Land in late October.

It was an eventful weekend for Chantry, but not in a good way, as he was in a freak four-wheeler ATV accident later Saturday around 2 p.m. As he describes it, “Something went wrong as I was putting the ATV away for storage at my son’s property [off Neckoland Road on the Powhatan Creek]. The reverse safety feature which limits it to only a couple of miles an hour somehow deactivated. When I attempted to back it up, it accelerated violently and spun and rolled, throwing me off the vehicle. I landed on my left shoulder blade. I was by myself but had my cell phone. At first I thought I just had the wind knocked out of me, but in seconds I knew it was far worse. I have three broken ribs, and a tear in the lung with a partial collapse. The lung is healing well. I’m improving gradually but there is still a lot of pain. Breathing is getting better.”

Chantry raved about the aid of the 911 dispatcher and the EMT crew. “I was unable to move and I could barely breathe. She was fantastic as she talked me through the situation while waiting for the EMTs to arrive. The EMTs took great care of me both at the scene and transporting me to Riverside Hospital trauma center in Newport News.”

At the race Chantry had talked about getting back into top shape this fall. That will obviously have to wait. He said, “I have a follow-up with the doctor next week. Running? A month would be optimistic.”

But if anything Chantry is resilient. In recent years he’s recovered from Achilles surgery, and intestinal surgery (a contained perforation in his colon, and a colon resection that removed a 10-inch length of his large intestine).

With 241 finishers in the 5K run, the race had great early-August weather (not excessively hot or humid, a light breeze and no rain) and was a huge success for the organizers and beneficiary, Child Development Resources.

CDR raised $50,000 for the agency, with more than 600 participants, volunteers, sponsors and supporters, all enjoying the competition, music, food and activities. Branscome, Inc. was the presenting sponsor, with 20 additional sponsors.

This is the 12th year for the CDR race at the Vineyards at Jockeys Neck, with close to $600,000 total raised.

Platt is president of Colonial Road Runners.