Williamsburg Youth Baseball League Opening Day
The Williamsburg Youth Baseball League celebrated its 65th anniversary Saturday at Warhill Sports Complex. After an early-morning home run derby, former Bruton High and Virginia Tech star quarterback Bryan Randall threw out the ceremonial Opening Day first pitch (right on the money) after sharing some words with a packed infield of little-leaguers. Randall was coached in youth football and baseball by WYBL President Tom Richardson.
Kellen Holtzman
