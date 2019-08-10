WISC aquatic center construction

Williamsburg Indoor Sports Complex broke ground on a $3.5 million aquatic center in July, and the 20,000-square-foot building adjacent to WISC’s main building is targeted to be completed by February. The facility will include an eight-lane, 25-meter by 25-yard pool with space for bleachers to accommodate 400-500 spectators. It will also contain a smaller therapy pool expected to also be used for swim instruction. A separate structure will house locker rooms and office space.