Pictures: Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel turns 50

Long before actual construction on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel began in September 1960, engineers conducted months of test borings to determine the soil conditions along the crossing's route. They then tested their prestressed concrete pilings to see how they would perform in field conditions. This piling test was photographed in 1960.

The 17.6-mile Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel opened on April 15, 1964 after a 42-month-long construction process that resulted in what the American Society of Civil Engineers acclaimed as one of the "engineering wonders of the modern world." Built across the mouth of the bay on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, the $200 million crossing incorporated two 1-mile-long tunnels, four artificial islands and 12 miles of elevated trestle as well as two high-level steel bridges. It still ranks among the longest bridge-tunnel complexes in the world. -- Mark St. John Erickson