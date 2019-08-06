Colonial Downs opens the tracks tomorrow

The stables are full, jockeys are getting ready and the horses have been practicing for the big day as Rosie’ Gaming Emporium and Colonial Downs prepares to open the racetrack and bring thoroughbred horse racing back to Virginia.

The last few days have been busy as employees ready for the big day, according to Vice President of Racing Jill Byrne.

Employees have been setting the gates, preparing the track and doing practice safety runs.

“We encourage everyone to come check out the facilities,” Byrne said. “This is the only sport you can get up close to the horses and the track without having to pay.”

Admission to the races and parking are free; there is also free general admission seating. There are concession stands and betting tents where the public can wager on horses.

Horse racing ambassadors will be on hand to assist newcomers and anyone with general questions on racing and betting, said Byrne.

Virginia Tourism's newest 'LOVE' sign was unveiled Tuesday morning in front of Rosie's Gaming Emporium at the entrance to Colonial Downs entrance.

Want to go?

Racing begins at 5 p.m. Thursday. The races will continue at 5 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until Sept. 17. The track and Rosie’s close at 2 a.m.

On opening day, the weather is expected to be clear and sunny with no chance of rain.

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium and Colonial Downs is at 10515 Colonial Downs Parkway in New Kent.

For more information on special events and the races, visit colonialdowns.com.

Emily Holter, emily.holter@virginiamedia.com, 757-256-6657, @EmilyHolterNews.