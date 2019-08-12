Dragon Run Brewery gives up on Prestley Park site; will open first in Shacklefords

Dragon Run Brewing company announced it will no longer house its company at Prestley Park in the big red barn.

According to Co-founder Tommy Adkins, delays, rising construction costs totaling over $1.5 million and renovation needs have pushed the company to relocate.

“This by no means is the end of Dragon Run Brewing as we are currently scouting new potential locations,” Adkins wrote in an email.

The new location will be in either King William or King and Queen county.

Recently, the company signed a lease for a brewery and taproom to open this fall at 401 Centerville Road in Shacklefords, a five minute drive from West Point.

“We have learned so many lessons from the first attempt that will only help us in the future,” Adkins wrote. “Rest assured there will be Dragon Run Brewery beer somewhere local in the not-too-distant future.”

The big red barn at Prestley Park has been a local landmark. It was built in 1925 and was used as a dairy farm until the 1970s.

For more information, visit Dragon Run Brewery’s website, dragonrunbrewery.com.

