Kale on Books: There's still a lot to learn about Jamestown

This year, 2019, is the 400th anniversary of two significant events in Virginia’s long history: the meeting of the first elected representative body in the New World and the arrival of the first enslaved Africans.

Historian James Horn, a former Colonial Williamsburg official and now president of the Jamestown Rediscovery Foundation, has written an insightful book, “1619 – Jamestown and the Forging of American Democracy” (Basic Books, 256 pgs., $28). Horn puts it succinctly: “1619 marks the inception of the most important political development in American history, the rise of democracy, and the emergence of what would in time become one of the nation’s greatest challenges: the corrosive legacy of racial stereotypes that continues to afflict our society today.”

Horn details the events of the first General Assembly meeting, July 30-Aug. 4, 1619 providing a new interpretation of the “significance of Jamestown in the long trajectory of American history.” He also provides specifics regarding the landing of the first enslaved Africans in late August 1619.

He stresses that the arrival of the Africans aboard a Dutch vessel was not an event planned by the London Company, which operated the Jamestown colony. However, because of the growing tobacco economy the large plantation owners, including Virginia governor Sir George Yeardley, were eager to secure them for cheap labor.

It is important to note that the Africans arrived at Point Comfort (today’s Hampton), the most eastern end of the Virginia Peninsula, and ultimately were transported to Jamestown. A commemoration of that event, 400 years ago, will take place in Hampton, Aug. 22-25.

The second important Jamestown book, released almost simultaneously with the Horn book, is “Marooned – Jamestown, Shipwreck, and a New History of America’s Origin,” by Joseph Kelly (Bloomsbury Publishing, 500 pgs., $32). It provides more material than “1619.”

Using his expertise as a professor of literature, Kelly has woven a detailed account of the wreck of the English ship Sea Venture and its aftermath, with the events of the Jamestown colony that the ship was intended to resupply. The ship’s plight, in 1610, may be best known as the inspiration for William Shakespeare’s play, The Tempest, written probably early the next year.

The events of the shipwreck on the isle of Bermuda are contrasted with the activities at the same time at Jamestown, where the colonists were likewise struggling for survival. He also provides a lengthy description of the colony’s relationship with the local Indians and of the activities and leadership of Captain John Smith.

These two books on the Jamestown colony are insightful and add an interesting interpretation of the settlement in its very early years.

Big Churchill book

An editor recently told me that a 1,000 page, 3-and-a-half-pound book on Winston Churchill is just too much to be considered by people in this region. I could not agree. Take the time — maybe many weeks — to examine “Churchill — Walking with Destiny,” by Andrew Roberts (Viking, 1151 pgs. $40). It is too good to miss no matter how many earlier Churchill books you’ve read.

Few people know that in 2006, Churchill was posthumously proclaimed an honorary citizen of Virginia by the Virginia General Assembly with the resolution citing his memorable speech before the body 60 years earlier, in 1946.

Not surprising, the best part of the book is Roberts’ description of Churchill at the zenith of his power and prominence — his World War II years as British Prime Minister. Roberts obtained special permission to read from the previously unavailable wartime papers and correspondence of King George VI, which gives important new insight into the complicated relationship between King George and Churchill.

This is a good read. Roberts is a fine writer and tells a beautiful story about clearly one of the most important figures in English-speaking history.

Adventures growing up

For first time, author Rick Speight’s writing effort was not fiction, but rather a true-life adventure that he lived with five of his buddies, “The Boys From Hicks Drive – Vienna, Virginia,” (Game 7 Publishing, 284 pgs., $17.99).

It’s sometimes a tough read, and not everyone of the boys involved escapes some form of mild retribution, but the saga is full of growing pains. The story begins in June 1961 and continues through December 1975 — all those years of life experiences on a Vienna cul-de-sac. After reading the lengthy account, Speight catches us up on life after Hicks Drive and what happened to each of his buddies.

Without a doubt, anyone growing up in suburbia in the 1960s can appreciate the adventures — the light-hearted and the mischievous — detailed by Speight. These were simpler times that should not be forgotten.

Have a comment or suggestion for Kale? Contact him at Kaleonbooks@gmail.com.