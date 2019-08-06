New Kent County Fair is coming to town

New Kent County will hold its 48th annual county fair Aug. 16-18 at New Kent Middle School.

The event will feature live music, a parade, the Miss New Kent Beauty Pageant, family attractions and activities.

Among the festivities will be a Chicken Pickin’ Bingo, a hula hoop contest, juggling lessons, hermit crab races, a rock wall and other carnival games.

“This three-day event is an excellent opportunity for our citizens and families to ignite traditions as we celebrate our community with food, fun and games, crafts, education and a parade,” said Martha Martin, New Kent County Fair chairwoman.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at New Kent Middle School, 7501 Egypt Road. The pageant will start at 11 a.m. Aug 17, and finals will occur the same day.

There will be a Red Cross bloodmobile onsite from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17 for those willing to donate.

A full schedule and list of attractions can be found at newkentcountyfair.com.

The event is free to attend with a $5 car admission charge. Some of the games require money to participate.

Fair hours

6:30-9 p.m. Aug. 16

9 a.m.to 8 p.m. Aug. 17

noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 18

Emily Holter, emily.holter@virginiamedia.com, 757-256-6657, @EmilyHolterNews.