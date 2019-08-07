Pictures: Preparations for CDR's annual Bid' n Buy Auction

Child Development Resources annual Bid' n Buy Auction is scheduled for March 22 at Jamestown High. Silent auction begins at 11:30 a.m. and live auction at 2 p.m. For the first time this year, CDR has implemented an online system for bidding, BidPal available this Sunday by registering at www.cdr.org. There are hundreds of items up for bid in the silent and live auction. A 2014 Ford Focus is being raffled as part of the event. The auction is significant for CDR. This year the goal is to raise $175,000 that will be used to help area children and their families.