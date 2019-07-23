KQ set to host the 65th Walkerton Day Celebration

The Walkerton area is gearing up for its 64th annual Walkerton Day celebration on Aug. 3.

The festivities will begin at 4 p.m. with food trucks and vendors lining the streets. There will also be activities and attractions for children.

The parade, which will begin at the Walkerton Bridge and go across downtown, will begin at 6 p.m. and feature fire trucks and decorated floats.

After the parade, an award ceremony will commence. Awards include Firefighter of the Year, Best Appearing Fire Engine, Best Appearing Float and more.

Following the awards ceremony, Tailgate Down will provide live music beginning at 7 p.m. and will close out the celebration at 10 p.m.

The Walkerton Community Fire Association hosts the celebration.

“It is free to attend,” said Ashley Gladden, treasurer of the Walkerton Community Fire Association. “This is our favorite way to give back to the community.”

