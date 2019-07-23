KW citizens voice traffic safety concerns at BOS meeting

Several members of the community voiced their concerns about traffic and road safety at the July 22 King William Board of Supervisors meeting.

Citizens in attendance said their main concerns were the many potholes, overhanging trees and brush, and the lack of road signs in the area.

“I am disappointed by VDOT. So many of the roads in the area need repairing,” resident Vicki Beach said. “I would like to see the six-year plan to include more roads.”

The King William Board of Supervisors adopted the six-year secondary road plan in 2016, which is in effect until 2021. The plan refers to road maintenance eligible for state and federal funding.

Following a fatal accident on Globe Road earlier this month, citizens urged the Board of Supervisors to widen roads and overall ensure traffic safety.

Virginia Department of Transportation Assistant Administrator Ron Peaks addressed concerns and offered updates on on-going road maintenance.

“We do listen to what the people have to say and we do take it to heart,” Peaks said. “We will be sure to address these issues as soon as we can.”

According to Peaks, VDOT sends a representative to assess crash sites and follow-up on ways the state can improve safety.

Peaks outlined ongoing projects including paving and improving roads on Route 600 and Route 604, clearing brush and mowing along roads outlined in the six-year plan, repairing Heritage Bridge and several other projects.

However, Supervisor Travis Moskalski said he was concerned about timing.

“(When) we first started this, farmers were beginning to plant and they couldn’t legally drive their equipment because of how bad the shoulders were in the road,” Moskalski said. “Now, we are in July and these roads still aren’t done.”

Peaks assured the board VDOT’s main marching order is road maintenance and they will continue to work to get back on track.

Peaks urged the public to call 1-800-FOR-ROAD if they have an immediate road or traffic concern.

“When you call that number, it goes into our system and is recorded, immediately,” Peaks said. “It’ll be sent to the county and it’ll be addressed.”

The King William Board of Supervisors will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 26.

Emily Holter, emily.holter@virginiamedia.com, 757-256-6657, @EmilyHolterNews.