Erhart makes it difficult to govern

A recent Tidewater Review article titled “Behind Closed Doors,” shines a light on how our 5th District Supervisor, Bob Ehrhart, interacts with county employees — and it’s not good.

The article has excerpts from several emails Mr. Ehrhart sent during the time he was in conflict with our former fire chief over fire department operations. These emails led to a formal complaint being filed accusing Mr. Ehrhart of “harassment, retaliation and creating a hostile work environment.” The Board of Supervisors bylaws state clearly that it is not the role of a board member to manage county departments or individual employees, but Mr. Ehrhart expressed disbelief when the County Administrator, “ha[d] the audacity to try to question [him] on board procedures."

In the same article, Mr. Ehrhart was quoted as saying, “As Stallone said in the movie, Chief Aigner drew first blood.” Mr. Ehrhart obviously sees Rambo’s style of operation as the way to conduct business. He is constantly in seek-and-destroy mode, setting traps for his King William County adversaries, which to him is anyone who doesn’t agree with him, and in the end leaves chaos and confusion all around him.

As a member of the King William County Historic Preservation and Architectural Review Board, I have frequent interaction with county employees working at the courthouse. Over the past few years, I have heard numerous complaints about Ehrhart’s never ending “inquiries and investigations” of staff and departments, harassment and creation of a “hostile work environment.”

Members of the Board of Supervisors have complained, at least two employees have filed formal complaints, some have left our county government and others live in fear of his wrath.

These tactics result in unnecessary tension and fighting with other supervisors, county employees, contractors and county residents. To say the least, it impedes local government’s ability to effectively serve its citizens and leaves many feeling frustrated and disenfranchised.

In the upcoming elections, King William County citizens will get to vote for the candidates that best represent their desires for the direction the county takes as it enters a new decade. I would like to ask citizens to also consider a candidate’s integrity, respect for others and willingness to work as a “team member” for the betterment of King William County.

Bob Hubbard

Mangohick District

King William County