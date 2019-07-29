KW Farmers use latest tech in their farm equipment

Since the earliest days of humanity, farming has been at the forefront of society and shaped the modern world as we know it.

Long before written accounts, agriculture drove humans to settle and build increasingly larger cities as revolutions in technology helped produce ever-more food with every passing century.

From horses and wooden tillers to tractors and machinery, as technology has evolved, so has farming equipment.

Now in 2019, farmers in King William are among the vanguard of farmers who have implement GPS, the internet and other digital-age technologies into their farming techniques.

For King William commercial farmer Jay Mills, the GPS mounted on his tractor is just the latest sign of the times. Mills and his family use eight high-tech machines to power their 5,000-acre farm.

With the help of GPS, Mills can program his tractor to plant crops precisely and efficiently in straight, even rows.

“You’ve got screens all around you,” Mills said. “You can push a button and the machine knows where to go and where to plant it.”

The equipment also serves another purpose: it helps Mills record data on the best yields in his fields.

Mills and his family utilize the machines to record soil and water samples.

The soil data reveals which areas of the land offer the best crop yields and which areas need fertilizing. According to Mills, the data allows them to plant the right amount of seeds the soil can maintain based on nutrient density.

“Before this technology, we would plant the same amount for each row but now, we know if we plant the same in a bad area as in a good one we lose crop,” Mills said. “Now, we can see what areas to plant less in.”

Taking water samples, Mills records data on saturation. The data is sent through a wifi connection to a watering device telling the machine which crops need more water than others. The data helps to improve crop yields and conserves water.

Mills can overlay all of his collected data and compare it to previous years allowing him to improve his yields for the next year.

According to Mills, Virginia is in a corn deficit. The total yield in a year is not enough to fuel the state. However, there is a hope that digital farming will help improve yields.

Bill Latane, Director of the Virginia Farm Bureau, said many Virginians are adopting precision agriculture, a technique that has been evolving for over a decade.

“Specifically, there are many different techniques but it is all about going digital,” Latane said. “Many farmers are adopting machines as they can afford (them) because it is still very expensive.”

Despite the initial cost, he said precision farming helps farmers save time, money and, overall, the environment.

“There is less waste,” Latane said. “Farmers aren’t wasting as many seeds or water because they plant at a variable rate.”

For Mills, farming is in his blood. Tracing his genealogy, his family has farmed for generations dating back to Virginia’s settlement.

They have seen the evolution of farm equipment and work to stay on the side of innovation.

“Farming is our livelihood but it is also a business,” Mills said. “You got to keep up with the technology because you won’t make money if you don’t.”