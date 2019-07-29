Jenna Bash Festival will kick off Aug. 3

Proclaiming Grace Outreach celebrates the life of Jenna King by honoring her memory at the 12th annual Jenna Bash Festival.

The festival will be held at the Rockahock Campground in Lenexa on Aug. 3.

The family-friendly event will have live music featuring FoxFire the Party Band, Ami Baker and In Layman Terms.

There will be carnival games, bounce houses, vendors, a bake sale, a silent auction, a live butterfly release, a barbeque cooked dinner, a petting zoo and animal adoptions through the New Kent Animal Shelter.

The event will run from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free with a non-perishable food or pet item. There is a $3 parking fee and proceeds will go to the Proclaiming Grace Food Pantry.

“The Jenna Bash is an amazing event that just gets better and better,” Executive Director Melanie King said. “This year will focus on providing fun for the children.”

Proceeds from the Jenna Bash will benefit Proclaiming Grace Outreach, the New Kent Animal Shelter and the New Kent Humane Society.

For more information, visit Proclaiming Grace Outreach’s website, proclaiminggraceoutreach.com, or visit the Jenna Bash facebook event page. The Rockahock Campground is located at 1428 Outpost Rd. Lexana, Va.

