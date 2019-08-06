KQ Superintendent sued by daughter-in-law for defamation; case to settle

After nine months, a lawsuit against the superintendent of King and Queen County Public Schools for alleged defamation is headed for a settlement.

The lawsuit against Carol B. Carter and the school board was brought by her now-deceased stepson’s wife Michelle Carter, according to filings in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The suit alleges that Carol Carter interfered with her daughter-in-law’s attempt to get a new job at the Williamsburg-James City County School Division by sharing false information about Michelle Carter’s tenure as an accounts payable clerk for the King and Queen School Division, court documents said.

Michelle Carter said in the filings that Carol Carter had given the Williamsburg-James City County School Division parts of her personnel file and told W-JCC she’d been fired for insubordination and poor performance, among other reasons.

Then, W-JCC didn’t hire Michelle Carter despite the fact she’d been selected for the position, according to the filings. The district revoked the offer of employment and told Michelle Carter it was because she lied on her application according to the information they’d been provided by Carol Carter.

In a response filed five months after Michelle Carter’s complaint, Carol Carter’s attorneys denied nearly all the allegations. Carol Carter and the King and Queen County School Board’s attorneys have claimed 13 affirmative defenses that could help limit their liability.

A U.S. District Court judge approved a protective order requested by both sides; it limited the amount of information that would become publicly available.

An attorney for Carol Carter and the school division, Craig Wood, generally declined to comment, but said, “What I can tell you is that the matter has been resolved and the suit will be dismissed in the very near future. Beyond that, I can’t comment.”

Richard Hawkins III, an attorney for Michelle Carter, also generally declined to comment, but said the case was settled and there would likely be a joint motion to dismiss the case in the next two weeks.

