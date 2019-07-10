King William board approves historical society's archaeological dig proposal

The public will be able to get its hands dirty and hold relics found around the longest continuously-active courthouse in Virginia.

On July 8, the King William County Board of Supervisors approved the King William County Historical Society’s request to conduct an archaeological dig.

According to the proposal, the goal of the dig is to:

Collect relics for the museum, shedding light on the history of the county and the region.

Allow the public to be physically involved in the dig.

Teach the public the history of their county government.

Bring greater attention to the historic resources, and promote research and preservation.

The historical society plans to conduct the digs with a shovel test pit survey to identify areas where artifacts are concentrated. The artifacts will then be unearthed by volunteers and donated to the historical society.

According to the proposal, the artifacts could reveal how the spaces in between were used for court days, militia events and other activities associated with the complex.

The King William Historical Society has not released a start date for the dig. The target areas include the picnic area near the courthouse, the open lawn to the south of the gravel parking lot and two locations near the brick-wall-enclosed greenery.

After the dig, all excavations will be filled and the grass will be replaced, according to the proposal.

The King William courthouse is located at 180 Horse Landing Rd. For more information, the King William County Historical Society can be reached at 804-769-9619.