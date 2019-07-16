KW sheriffs arrest 2 men after armed robbery and assaults leave one seriously injured

The King William County Sheriff’s Office have made arrests after two men robbed and assaulted a man and assaulted two others in a separate incident, according to police.

Damien Taylor Kelley, 24, of Aylett, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy to kidnap, malicious wounding, assault and battery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

A second man, Vinson Lee Holmes, 20, of Shacklefords, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy to kidnap, malicious wounding, assault and battery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, the release said.

At about 9:50 p.m. July 10, deputies were called to a home on Rosebud Run in the Rose Garden neighborhood for an assault, according to the release. The victim said he was attacked as he stepped out of his vehicle after returning home.

The man told investigators Holmes and Kelley had approached him with a gun, the release said.

While deputies spoke with the victim, they were called to another home in the nearby Oak Springs neighborhood for a report of an assault around 10:30 p.m., according to the release.

Deputies found two victims, one seriously injured, and contacted King William EMS to transport the victim to the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, the release said.

Virginia State Police, including a canine unit and tactical team, were called in to search for the suspects, according to the release.

One of the tracking dogs led police to Kelley’s home on Oak Springs Drive, Sheriff Jeff Walton said.

Kelley was arrested and taken to the Middle Peninsula Regional Jail where he remained Monday.

U.S. Marshals arrested Holmes on Saturday after the sheriff’s office received a tip that Holmes was in a home in Richmond, the release said. He was transported to the Middle Peninsula Regional Jail where he remained Monday.

Both Kelley and Holmes are scheduled to appear before the King William County General District Court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

