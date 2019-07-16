KW commercial farmer has advice for new beekeepers

Hundreds of thousands of workers tirelessly labor every day to maintain one of the last melon farms in King William County.

At first glance, they are rarely seen working in the fields.

Without these workers, Riverside Produce Farm would not be able to distribute 33,000 watermelons, 15,000 specialty melons and 10,000 pounds of tomatoes in one season.

Although they are offered housing and even sometimes food, they ask for only one thing in return: pollen.

Commercial farmer and Riverside Produce Farm owner, Luke Hallman uses honey bees to pollinate his crops.

“One flower needs five visits from a bee to even make a watermelon,” Hallman said. “You cannot have a produce farm, like this, without the bees.”

Hallman is not alone as many farmers rely on honeybees to pollinate their fruit, nuts, grains, cotton and vegetable crops.

According to the Virginia Cooperative Extension, one-third of Virginia’s food depends directly or indirectly upon honeybee pollination.

Hallman began beekeeping in 2009 when he started his commercial farm. Now, Hallman houses 25 beehives on his 40-acre farm; which he said is not an easy feat.

“When I first got them, I thought they would save me money in the long run,” Hallman said. “Turns out, they don’t. Now, they’ve become a sort of passion of mine.”

During the 2017-2018 year, Virginia’s winter colony losses reached nearly 60 percent, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ State Apiarist Kieth Tignor. That number was about 30 percent more than the average loss and the highest rate since 2000.

According to VDACS, bee populations are declining and their is no clear answer as to why.

Throughout Hallman’s years as a beekeeper, he has witnessed and studied the many factors that could attribute to loss of hives.

Both the VDACS report and Hallman warn beginning beekeepers of varroa mites. The mites are parasites that feed on both bee larvae and adult bees and can shorten the lifespan of a worker bee.

The mites burrow into where the bee’s larvae are stored and reproduce. Quickly, these mites can spread and kill a hive of around 40,000 bees.

“It’s common for most people starting out to lose an entire hive because they either don’t know about these things or they don’t know how to kill them.” Hallman said.

According to Hallman, climate is another factor that can affect a hive’s survival. Creatures of routine, honeybees rely on the seasons to forge their schedules.

In the summer and fall, they work around the clock to store as much honey as possible. Collecting pollen and nectar from plants, they fill their houses with honey for the winter.

In the winter, they lay dormant and eat off of the stored honey.

If one year there is a long winter, then the bees will not have enough honey to carry them through until spring. If it is a rainy summer, then the bees will not collect enough honey because the pollen and nectar get washed away.

“Bees are sensitive.” Hallman said, “They will not fly if it’s windy and they will not fly when it’s hot so they are working against the clock.”

Bees maintain a complex network within the hive as every bee has an assigned role.

With only one queen who lays all the eggs for a hive, every bee works to benefit her. Whether it be mating, collecting honey or nursing the young, they serve their queen.

If a new queen emerges, then the bees will swarm and half of the hive will leave with the old queen and start over.

If something happens to a queen, then the hive will work to produce a new one. This process can take months, leaving a hive without larvae to replenish bees that die. Ultimately, killing off a whole hive.

“They will work to kill themselves.” Hallman said.

Despite all of the difficulties, Virginians, like Hallman, are investing in beekeeping.

In the Tidewater region alone, there are several beekeeping associations working to maintain hives and help newcomers: The Tidewater Beekeepers Association, The Williamsburg Beekeepers, Colonial Beekeepers association and many others.

According to VDACS, beekeepers are not the only ones who can help bee populations. There are ways for none beekeepers to help, as well.

“We are tackling the problem in a variety of ways,” Tignor said. “One way is encouraging people to plant pollinator gardens or pollinator window boxes.”

Want to learn more?

The Virginia State Beekeeping Association has a list of local beekeeping associations that can help start the process, www.virginiabeekeepers.org.

TO lean more about planting a pollinator box or learning more about good pollinators for bees, VDACS has more information on its website, www.vdacs.virginia.gov.