Red Cross offers gift cards in exchange for donations

The Red Cross reports it is facing an emergency blood shortage, with less than a three-day supply of most blood types and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.

In response, the Red Cross and Amazon are working together to persuade the public to donate blood. Amazon has donated $1 million to help alleviate the shortage. Those who donate between now and Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.

“Each donation truly matters to those counting on blood products to battle illness and injury,” Senior Vice President of the Red Cross Blood Services Cliff Numark said. “We are asking the public to donate as soon as possible to ensure blood is available on hospital shelves for those in need.”

Individuals can schedule an appointment to donate by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill app by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive” or by using the Red Cross Blood Drive app.

To donate, potential donors must have a donor card, a state-issued license or two other forms of identification. A donor must be 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.

Want to donate?

» 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Quinton Community Center, 3041 New Kent Highway

» 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the West Point Masonic Lodge 238, 2126 King William Ave.

Emily Holter, emily.holter@virginiamedia.com, 757-256-6657, @EmilyHolterNews.