KW BOS votes to bring internet and phone services to the county

The King William Board of Supervisors voted to grant Atlantic Broadband a 15-year franchise plan to provide internet, phone and video services to the county on July 22.

Although the federally-defined franchising law only pertains to cable services, Atlantic Broadband said it will rebuild and extend cable infrastructure, which will allow it to provide high-speed internet and phone services.

“Atlantic Broadband is pleased that the county Board of Supervisors has approved the new franchise agreement so we can set our rebuild plans into motion and deploy the most advanced technology available today,” Vice President and General Manager for Atlantic Broadband Scott Randall said. “We look forward to bringing fast, reliable broadband internet to the region.”

The expansion project will primarily focus on constructing a fiber-to-the-home network. The goal is to bring internet connections to Central Garage in King William and Newtown in King and Queen.

According to Atlantic Broadband, internet, phone and video activation are expected to start later this year. The company projects more than 2,600 homes and businesses will have access to advanced video, internet and services for the first time.

The Virginia Cable Telecommunication Association, an organization advocating for the expansion of broadband access in the commonwealth, said King William is bettering communities by expanding services in the county.

“High-speed internet plays an essential role in education, health care, economic development and community life,” said VCTA President Ray LaMura. “This investment in Atlantic Broadband will help provide these communities with access to state-of-the-art technology that will provide a vital link to resources that can transform daily life.”

King William County began discussing the sale of cable lines to Atlantic Broadband in February.

The King William Board of Supervisors will hold its’ next meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 26.

