NWS: Heat wave rolls over King William with hottest July since 2012

That little red line is starting to creep up the thermometer as a heat wave rolls over the region and temperatures climbing into the 90s.

With the heat index sitting between 105 and 109 degrees, forecasters with the National Weather Service expect it to get worse before it gets better.

According to National Weather forecaster Mike Rusnak the heat index is expected to climb to about 110 degrees to 120 degrees this week before the heat wave breaks later next week and things begin to cool down.

“We are reaching temperatures that take a toll on a person,” Rusnak said. “Dehydration and heat strokes are common.”

The region is experiencing higher temperatures than normal for the month of July, about 6 to 8 degrees hotter, Rusnak said.

Temperatures have not been this high in seven years since the summer of 2012, Rusnak said.

However, there are precautions people can take in order to stay safe in this heat wave.

Rusnak advises people to drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and avoid peak heat periods during the day. It will feel hottest outside between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Folks should also check in on neighbors and relatives to ensure their safety.

Beat the heat — cooling centers

According to the King William Social Services Department, there are public places available in the county for people to cool down and beat out the heat.

The King William Health Department is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and has sitting spaces and water fountains. The Health Department is located at 172 Courthouse Road.

The West Point Public Library and the Upper King William Library also offer air conditioned spaces where people can come in. The West Point Public Library is located at 721 Main St. and it is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Upper King William Library is located at 694 Sharon Rd. and its hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.