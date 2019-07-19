New Kent unveils new 'love' sign

New Kent County unveiled a new ‘love’ sign making it the 164th sign in the state.

County officials revealed the big capital letters in front of the New Kent Economic Development building, 7324 Vineyard Parkway.

“Remember this day,” Director of Economic Development Matthew Smolnik said. “When you drive by this sign remember all the things that make New Kent great.”

The goal of the sign is to promote tourism and each letter of the sign represents an aspect of tourism important to New Kent: golf, the coastal area, vineyards and Colonial Downs and Rosie’s Gaming Emporium.

“We want to thank the business owners because without them we wouldn’t have tourists,” Smolnik said.

The full list of LOVE signs in Virginia is on the Virginia tourism website, virginia.org/LOVE.

Emily Holter, emily.holter@virginiamedia.com, 757-256-6657, @EmilyHolterNews.