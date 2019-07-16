Wittman to speak at New Kent community meeting Saturday

First Congressional District Rep. Rob Wittman will speak at a community meeting this Saturday hosted by The Partnership for New Kent 2030, a local citizens group.

The group is focused on advocating for topics including broadband internet expansion and land use and growth in New Kent County over the coming decade, according to a news release.

At the meeting, Partnership for New Kent 2030 representatives also will introduce its endorsed candidates for public office in the coming November general election. These include four of five candidates for the Board of Supervisors, three of five School Board candidates, one candidate for Soil and Water Conservation Director and the county’s commissioner of the revenue, treasurer, sheriff and commonwealth’s attorney.

Want to go?

The Partnership for New Kent 2030 community meeting will be 5-7:45 p.m. Saturday at the Apple Blossom Inn, 6311 Courthouse Road, Providence Forge. For more information, visit the group’s website at PNK2030.org.