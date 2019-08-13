'Bright Beginnings' program helps kids with back to school shopping

During the past 11 years, the Greater West Point Family YMCA has equipped more than 900 children with back-to-school necessities through its Bright Beginnings program.

Throughout the year, the YMCA raises money to provide a student with $150 to shop for school supplies and clothes, according to Beth Miller, program director at The Greater West Point Family YMCA.

“We want every kid to feel special on the first day back,” she said.

Working closely with social services, the YMCA takes 55 children — 35 from King William and West Point; 15 from New Kent; and 15 from King and Queen — to the Gloucester Walmart to pick out supplies they need. Store managers set aside four registers for the kids to shop for their back-to-school necessities.

“It really is a community effort,” Miller said. “Businesses work with us and donate a lot of their time, and we also have people in the community that volunteer hours or donate supplies.”

When the children arrive at the store, they are divided into two groups. The first group goes with volunteers to shop while the others stay behind and eat. According to Miller, both Chick-fil-a and Subway donate food for the event.

While the children are shopping, volunteers working at the YMCA are putting backpacks together; filling them with donated school supplies.

Although the children have an allotted amount to spend, Miller said there are certain items they are not allowed to buy.

“We meet with the parents and explain they can’t use the money on candy or food items,” Miller said. “We want the kids to buy things they will need for school, like clothes and supplies.”

When the children return to the YMCA, they pick up a backpack filled with needed school supplies and their shopping bags filled with what they purchased.

“One year, we had a kid who said it was the first time he had shoes that came out of a box,” Miller said.

Want to help?

If you wish to volunteer or donate school supplies to The Greater West Point YMCA, visit peninsulaymca.com/donate/volunteer.com.

For a list of appropriate supplies for donation, visit The Greater West Point YMCA, 3135 King William Ave., West Point.

Emily Holter, emily.holter@virginiamedia.com, 757-256-6657, @EmilyHolterNews.