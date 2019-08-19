West Point Chamber of Commerce chooses 37th annual Crab Carnival design

For Lemuel Llewellyn, who has lived in West Point for seven years, winning the Crab Carnival design contest was a surprise.

“I didn’t expect to win,” he said. “I was kind of worried because I didn’t know the competition it might generate.”

Llewellyn began experimenting with oil-based paintings two years ago when he retired.

Now, he focuses primarily on landscapes, which gave him the idea for his design.

“It was just something that popped into my head,” Llewellyn said. “We have beautiful sunsets here and I wanted to paint one and have a boat out on the water.”

Llewellyn’s design features just that but, the landscape is painted in the shape of a crab.

According to the West Point Chamber of Commerce Chamber Coordinator Kristie Walker, the contest opened in April and the winner was chosen in July and posted on the Chamber’s facebook page.

Every year, the Crab Carnival committee votes on the entries and the winner receives a prize of $250.

According to Walker, the committee receives about six entries through the mail, in person or by email.

“I am truly honored to be chosen because I love this little town and it feels good to know they liked my design,” Llewellyn said.

Want to learn more?

The 37th annual West Point Crab Carnival will be held Oct. 4-5. Admission is free. T-shirts featuring Llewellyn’s design will go on sale in September.

For more information, visit the West Point Crab Carnival Facebook page, facebook.com/West-Point-Crab-Carnival-166499366693435/.

Emily Holter, emily.holter@virginiamedia.com, 757-256-6657, @EmilyHolterNews.