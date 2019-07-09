'Remarkable Reptiles' Exhibit coming to West Point Library

Snakes, turtles and lizards from all over the world have found their way inside public libraries across Virginia.

These scaly creatures are not there by accident. They are apart of an educational program by the Virginia Living Museum.

“It is our mission to teach people about nature,” said Judy Triska, marketing director for the Virginia Living Museum. “We love going out and educating people about these animals.”

The museum’s “Remarkable Reptiles” exhibit will make its way to the Pamunkey Regional Library in West Point from 3:30-4:30 p.m. July 15.

Two snakes, a turtle and a lizard will serve as ambassador animals for the museum.

“Often times, reptiles have a bad reputation, but what we are trying to teach kids is that they have a lot of good qualities,” said science educator Jim Drummond.

Those who attend will learn more about these creatures, their natural habitats and what happens when reptiles are released into regions that are not their natural habitats.

“The kids will have an opportunity to touch all of the animals and learn about the different types of scales they have,” Drummond said.

For more than 15 years, Drummond has been showcasing animals as part of Mother Nature’s Roadshow at libraries, schools, retirement homes and summer camps in and around the Tidewater area. Often, these events bring out crowds of about 200.

“We encourage the kids to come out, have some fun and enjoy the program,” said Elaine Wood, branch manager of the Pamunkey Regional Library.

After the exhibit, children will have an opportunity to explore and check out books about reptiles.

Want to go?

“Remarkable Reptiles” exhibit will be at the Pamunkey Regional Library in West Point from 3:30-4:30 p.m. July 15 and at the Upper King William branch 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 25. Free.

The Virginia Living Museum offers public exhibits all year-round through their summer programs. They also feature other animals at their museum location in Newport News.

Emily Holter, emily.holter@virginiamedia.com, 757-256-6657.