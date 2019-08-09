Pictures: ATF, FBI, local law enforcement investigating IED explosion near Colonial Williamsburg
An improvised explosive device was detonated around 5 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot located at the intersection of South Boundary Street and Francis Street near Merchants Square, according to Williamsburg Police. Williamsburg Police is investigating the incident with help from the Williamsburg Fire Department, Colonial Williamsburg Public Safety, Newport News Police, Virginia State Police, as well as the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
