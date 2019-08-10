Pictures: Drone demonstration at Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport
The Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport hosted a drone demonstration on May 7, International Drone Day. The event was organized in arrangement with the Virginia Department of Aviation and Federal Aviation Administration's Flight Standards District Office in Richmond. Members of Tidewater Drone Club displayed and operated drones, in an effort to promote positive uses of drone technology.
By Heather Bridges
