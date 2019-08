The Watermen's Museum kicked off its third annual Yorktown Folk Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24 with nearly 10 local and regional bands. The free outdoor event, next to the York River, aims to celebrate a range of American music, from maritime to blues. The festival continues 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Watermen's Museum. For more information, visit watermens.org or call 757-887-2641.