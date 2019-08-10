PICTURES: Dream Catchers at the Cori Sikich Therapeutic Riding Center

Located in Toano, Dream Catchers at the Cori Sikich Therapeutic Riding Center serves children and adults with special needs through equine-assisted activities and therapies.

Six students from a special education class at Lafayette High School are participating in a series of lessons at Dream Catchers, sponsored in part by a donation from Michelle and Randy Gulden of KelRae Farm – their daughter, Rachel, participates in the class. The Guldens donated $5,000 awarded to KelRae Farm as a 2015 honoree of the Williamsburg Health Foundation Awards.

Founded in 1993, Dream Catchers is a Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Int’l) center. In 2004, the nonprofit relocated to its current 22-acre facility, the Cori Sikich Therapeutic Riding Center in Toano. Nearly 850 PATH Intl. centers exist, with 22 in Virginia. However, Dream Catchers is one of about 250 Premier Accredited riding centers in the world.

If interested in registering, volunteering or donating, call 757-566-1775 or visit dreamcatchers.org.