Look Back: Jamestown Glasshouse

Jamestown colonists tried their hand at glassmaking in 1608. The London Company sent glassmakers from Poland and Germany to try to teach the English settlers, but the industry was never really a success.

A Glasshouse was constructed for the 1957 Jamestown Festival near ruins of the original glass furnaces. This structure burned in October of 1974, but a new Glasshouse was built on the same foundation. Here are photos of the Jamestown Glasshouse found in the Daily Press archives.