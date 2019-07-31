Whistle Belly Festival expands for more beer, fun at Merchants Square

The Whistle Belly Festival returns for its fifth annual event on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 7 to 11 p.m., with 45 breweries and a range that now extends to Nassau Street. Hosted by DoG Street Pub and the Junior Women’s Club of Williamsburg, this year’s festival aims to be “bigger and better,” according to Lauren Moore, Whistle Belly organizer and general manager of DoG Street Pub.

“Whistle Belly is a craft beer and food festival that has attracted thousands of guests over the years, and this year will be bigger and better,” Moore said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to see the community’s positive response and are excited to expand this year.”

The festival, which also will provide guests with nonalcoholic beverages, food stations and games, sold out last year, Moore said.

“Whistle Belly is becoming a destination event for Merchants Square,” she said in an email. “… For the past four years we have won silver or gold for best beer festival in the 757 at the Golden Tap Awards.”

Whistle Belly is sponsored by the Raymond A. Mason School of Business and Chesapeake Bank. The Junior Woman’s Club of Williamsburg will direct funds raised by ticket sales and raffle tickets to scholarships and nonprofit groups.

Want to go?

What: 5th Annual Whistle Belly Festival

When: 7 – 11 p.m. Aug. 3 for general admission, 6 – 11 p.m. Aug 3. for VIP ticket holders.

Where: Merchants Square

Cost: Tickets cost $55 for general admission, which include food and drink. VIP tickets are $75 and provide access to an additional 10 beers not available to the public.